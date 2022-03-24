Attorney Accuses Defense Department of Altering Medical Records to Downplay Military COVID Vaccine Injuries

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Attorney Tom Renz revealing what his team had found regarding vaccine injuries at Senator Ron Johnson’s Covid Panel in January. Renz also described findings in declarations from the Whistleblowers who gave their declarations under the penalty of perjury.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Attorney Tom Renz, a speaker at Senator Ron Johnson’s “Second Opinion” COVID-19 roundtable in Washington DC in January, is accusing the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) of faking a “glitch” in their computerized medical records that appeared to downplay a rise in various diseases and conditions that he alleges are connected to COVID-19 vaccines.

In February, it was reported that the data for a five-year period in the DoD’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) was plagued by a single, giant glitch; records from 2016 through 2020 were affected, and the DoD said that the glitch had somehow corrected itself in January 2021.

The claim of a five-year glitch was offered by the DoD after Renz came forward with 2021 DMED data he acquired from unnamed sources, showing “unnatural increases” of many various medical diagnoses of servicemembers that represented a massive change from the averages of the previous five years… the years that the DoD would then say were affected by the glitch.

Renz’s 2021 DMED data, which he presented to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) – a noted vaccine skeptic that has been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 – showed marked increases from 2020 of numerous medical issues reported amongst military personnel, including the following:

Hypertension – 2,181% increase

Diseases of the nervous system – 1,048% increase

Malignant neoplasms of esophagus – 894% increase

Multiple sclerosis – 680% increase

Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs – 624% increase

Guillain-Barre syndrome – 551% increase

Breast cancer – 487% increase

Demyelinating – 487% increase

Female infertility – 472% increase

Pulmonary embolism – 468% increase

Migraines – 452% increase

Ovarian dysfunction – 437% increase

Testicular cancer – 369% increase

DoD representatives would later state that the glitch affecting 2016-2020 DMED records had been corrected; at that point, the reported instances of many of these diagnoses had notably increased and were more in-line with the 2021 DMED acquired by Renz, raising the lawyer’s suspicions.

“[Medical Surveillance Monthly Reports] for the years 2016 and 2018 have been revised upwards by a shocking 113.5 percent of the previously reported numbers when averaged across 16 major categories of diseases,” he said in a letter penned to Senator Johnson, dated March 21.

Renz has recently announced that he has engaged the services of data analyst Mathew Crawford to go over the DMED data in his possession – in addition to other related information – in order to “expose” the DoD’s alleged “illegal cover up” of injuries and deaths that he claimed are attributed to COVID-19 vaccines.