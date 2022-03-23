Porn Star Stormy Daniels Loses Appeal in Trump Lawsuit, Says “I Will Go to Jail” Before Paying $300,000; Attempted To Appeal Decision Twice

Daniels – real name, Stephanie Gregory Clifford – remained defiant after Friday’s ruling by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, saying that she would not be paying anything to former President Donald Trump despite the potential legal consequences. File photo: Evan El-Amin/Kathy Hutchins, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, after failing in her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, has been ordered by a judge to pay for former President nearly $300,000 in attorneys’ fees after a federal appeals court rejected her attempt to overturn a lower court’s decision against her.

Daniels – real name, Stephanie Gregory Clifford – remained defiant after Friday’s ruling by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, saying that she would not be paying anything to Trump despite the potential legal consequences.

“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Daniels tweeted Monday.

I will go to jail before I pay a penny — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 22, 2022

Daniels followed up that tweet with a longer statement tweeted out on Tuesday, where she claimed that Trump had merely won the case “on a technicality” due to her former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, having previously failed to file a notice of appeal by the end of a 30-day deadline.

This is my statement. pic.twitter.com/wVSde8ZbjS — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 22, 2022

The ruling most likely represents the end of an extended legal battle between Daniels and Trump over her claim that the two had engaged in sex once in 2006, an accusation that Trump denies.

Originally, Daniels sued Trump when he was president in 2018 in an attempt to void a nondisclosure agreement – brokered by Trump’s then-attorney, Michael Cohen, who reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 – about their alleged affair. Trump agreed not to enforce the agreement and was ordered by a judge to pay for Daniels’ $44,000 in legal fees.

Daniels would then sue Trump once again in 2018, this time claiming that he defamed her when he denied her accusation that a man had threatened her in 2011 in regards to her purported affair with Trump, with the former president calling the incident a “con job” about a “nonexistent man.”

Daniels’ lawsuit was dismissed in 2018 by a federal judge, who said that Trump was protected by the First Amendment right of free speech; Daniels, who was ordered to pay for Trump’s legal fees, attempted to appeal the decision twice, and finally exhausted her legal options when the 9th Circuit handed down its decision on Friday.

Trump bragged about winning the lawsuit on Monday via a statement tweeted by his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, calling it “a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me.”

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” Trump said. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”