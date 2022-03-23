Man Missing From Delray Beach Area Found Dead In Nearby Lake

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
DELRAY BEACH, FL – A 25 year-old man who Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives were searching for since Monday has been found dead in an 18-foot deep lake in Delray Beach, according to authorities.
Detectives said Frank Miles III crashed his vehicle into a gate at West Delray Regional Park on, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 3:40 pm. Miles abandoned his vehicle at the RC airplane field and fled into an adjacent wooded area. He was reportedly seen a short time later acting erratically and dove into a lake, according to a witness. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officers said Frank was seen going underwater but not observed resurfacing.
After a two day search of the surrounding wooded area yesterday, March 22, and today March 23, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Marine Unit dive team located Miles deceased in a small lake in 18 feet of water adjacent to the airfield.
No additional information was available at this time.
FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT