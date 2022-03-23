CrimeLocalSociety

Man Missing From Delray Beach Area Found Dead In Nearby Lake

By Jessica Mcfadyen
After an active search in the wooded area yesterday and today, a dive team located Frank Miles deceased in 18 feet of water. Miles abandoned his vehicle Sunday at the RC airplane field, fled into a wooded area and was reportedly seen acting erratic and dove into a lake going under and not resurfacing.
DELRAY BEACH, FL – A 25 year-old man who Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives were searching for since Monday has been found dead in an 18-foot deep lake in Delray Beach, according to authorities.

Detectives said Frank Miles III crashed his vehicle into a gate at West Delray Regional Park on, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 3:40 pm. Miles abandoned his vehicle at the RC airplane field and fled into an adjacent wooded area. He was reportedly seen a short time later acting erratically and dove into a lake, according to a witness. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officers said Frank was seen going underwater but not observed resurfacing.

After a two day search of the surrounding wooded area yesterday, March 22, and today March 23, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Marine Unit dive team located Miles deceased in a small lake in 18 feet of water adjacent to the airfield.

No additional information was available at this time.

