Reward Offered For Suspect Wanted For $32,000 In Fraud From Victim Checks, Debit Cards in Lake Worth, Boynton Beach Area

PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for using fraudulent checks and making unauthorized debit card charges in the City of Lake Worth Beach and Boynton Beach. According to authorities, the same suspect was captured depositing checks at an ATM in Boynton that were deemed altered and or fictitious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.