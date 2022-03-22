Port Charlotte Burglary Suspect Hangs From Ceiling During Interview In Attempt To Escape Custody

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Terrence Meehan, 29, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed, escape, possession of burglary tools, grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from a dwelling and resisting an officer without violence.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – In the early morning hours of Monday, March 21, deputies responded to a home on Abrade Avenue in Port Charlotte after a suspect was found pacing on the back lanai. The suspect then fled the scene once law enforcement arrived.

The homeowner told deputies that the suspect, known to them as Terrence Meehan, 29, had broken into their home on March 20th, and stole cash from her daughters bedroom. A perimeter was set up and a K9 unit conducted a trace of the area.

Hours later, a nearby neighbor reported a suspicious male sitting in the wooded lot next to their residence on Abrade Avenue. The individual was reportedly wearing cargo shorts and a beard matching the description of Meehan. The suspect was then seen running towards Goldcoast Avenue.

An Aviation unit was called out to assist from above and after several tips regarding the sighting of Meehan, deputies were able to locate him between a garage and RV at a residence on Goldcoast Avenue. As law enforcement identified themselves and approached, Meehan hesitated before reaching behind his back to grab a tire iron, dropping it to the ground as he went to his knees. The deputy then placed Meehan into custody for burglary and resisting without violence.

Meehan was taken to the district office on Loveland Blvd for questioning. While Meehan was in the interview room, detectives heard a commotion and opened the door to see Meehan hanging from the ceiling in an attempt to escape custody.

At the time of arrest, Meehan was also in possession of stolen credit cards, identification, and medical marijuana cards.