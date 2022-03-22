Miami Panhandler Lit Victim On Fire After Verbal Dispute

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Sadrack Honorat, 31, who is listed as being homeless in arrest affidavits, was wearing the same clothing on the flyer standing on the median on NW 72 avenue, south of NW 58 street; he was taken into custody without incident.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – On Sunday, March 20, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., several witnesses observed two men involved in a verbal dispute where one of the men doused the other with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire. The incident was captured on several cameras in the area.

After Miami-Dade Police review cameras, it was discovered that the suspect, Sadrack Honorat, 31, fled the scene on foot north on NW 72 avenue. According to authorities, Honorat was wearing a baseball hat with an orange animal emblem on the front, light blue t-shirt, and dark colored shorts with a white drawstring, dark shoes with reflective print on the side and, carrying a black draw string bag with him.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a flyer with pictures of Honorat from surveillance cameras in the area was disseminated to the public and law enforcement. At approximately 6:15 p.m., a 911 call had police dispatched to the Miami-Dade Midwest District, at NW 58 street and NW 72 avenue in reference to a male matching the defendants description panhandling.

The bag contained an orange juice bottle filled with an unknown clear liquid. Miami-Dade Fire investigators tested the liquid which tested positive for being flammable. Honorat was transported to the Miami-Dade Police robbery bureau. He did not provide a statement and was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.