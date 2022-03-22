Hernando Traffic Stop On Stolen Vehicle Results In Arrest Of Three Men

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Andre L. Dillard (left) was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell; Michael J. Oravetz (center) was charged with grand theft auto and Kasaar A. Thompson with resist/obstruct without violence.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday, March 21, 2022 just before 6 p.m., while conducting proactive patrols of the west side of the county, Hernando County deputies observed a stolen white 2015 Nissan Maxima, traveling westbound on Cortez Boulevard directly in front of the deputies whom could see the driver and at least one front seat passenger.

With three additional deputies in the area, a felony traffic stop was conducted in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Deltona Boulevard where deputies ordered the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver, later identified as 19 year-old Andre Lorenzo Dillard, complied and was placed in custody. The front seat passenger was then ordered to exit the vehicle. The passenger, later identified as Tianny Piggot, also complied and was placed in custody.

As deputies addressed the driver and front seat passenger, they observed a back seat passenger on the driver’s side of the vehicle. This passenger was staring at the deputies. Like the others, the back seat passenger was ordered at least twice to face away from the deputies. The passenger refused and stated, “This is just a traffic stop, I don’t have to listen to you.” At this time, deputies recognized the passenger as 26 year-old Kasaar Amallie Thompson. According to authorities, Thompson has had numerous contacts with law enforcement and is known to be hostile and violent towards law enforcement.

Deputies ordered Thompson to exit the vehicle, to which he complied. Thompson then refused to obey any other lawful orders, responding with, “No” and “I know my rights.” Thompson’s actions created a distraction from the vehicle and other possible occupants; therefore, K-9 Deputy Greg Locke took Thompson into custody.

The final back seat passenger, later identified as 24 year-old Michael Jon Oravetz, was ordered to exit the vehicle, to which he complied. A search of Oravetz revealed two Nissan key fobs, both of which belonged to the stolen vehicle. Oravetz was also listed as the suspect in the stolen vehicle case from the Lakeland Police Department.

As deputies searched the vehicle, they detected a smell of fresh, unburnt marijuana. A black backpack was located on the front passenger side floorboard containing over $2,600 in cash, and nine large bags of a green leafy substance, which later tested positive for the presence of THC. When wweighed later it was over 737 grams in weight. Also in the backpack, deputies located a digital scale and an AR-15 magazine. The magazine contained 13 rounds of PMC 223 ammunition.

Deputies interviewed the front seat passenger, Tianny Piggot, and learned she was the girlfriend of the Dillard. During the interview with Dillard, he initially denied having knowledge of any illegal substances in the vehicle but according to authorities later took responsibility for the backpack and all of the items located inside it. Dillard told deputies the stolen car belonged to his friend in the back seat and his friend allowed him to drive it. Dillard then decided he no longer wanted to speak with deputies.

When deputies attempted to interview Kasaar Thompson he began screaming obscenities and told them to “Get out of my face, before I go crazy.” During an interview, Oravetz told deputies the car belonged to his father and he was usually permitted to use it for work, as long as he returned it. When told the car had been reported stolen on March 12, Oravetz stated, “I know” and said he planned on returning the vehicle later in the evening.

The recovered stolen vehicle was towed from the scene. Tianny Piggot was not charged with any crimes. The three males were then transported to the Hernando County Detention. Michael J. Oravetz was charged with grand theft auto; Kasaar A. Thompson with resist/obstruct without violence and Andre L. Dillard with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.