Four Students Hospitalized After Vehicle Drives Over Sidewalk at School Bus Stop In Royal Palm Beach

Four students were taken to local hospitals for treatment after a vehicle drove up on a sidewalk and struck four students waiting for a school bus.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – Shortly before 7:00 am on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Crestwood Blvd and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies learned a vehicle driving northbound on Crestwood Blvd lost control, drove up on a sidewalk and struck four students waiting for a school bus.

The four students were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Two of the children were listed in serious condition. According to a criminal investigation report, the driver of the vehicle involved, Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, of Royal Palm Beach, received minor injuries during the collision and refused medical attention.