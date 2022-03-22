CrimeLocalSociety

Four Students Hospitalized After Vehicle Drives Over Sidewalk at School Bus Stop In Royal Palm Beach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Four students were taken to local hospitals for treatment after a vehicle drove up on a sidewalk and struck four students waiting for a school bus.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – Shortly before 7:00 am on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Crestwood Blvd and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies learned a vehicle driving northbound on Crestwood Blvd lost control, drove up on a sidewalk and struck four students waiting for a school bus.

The four students were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Two of the children were listed in serious condition. According to a criminal investigation report, the driver of the vehicle involved, Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, of Royal Palm Beach, received minor injuries during the collision and refused medical attention.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

