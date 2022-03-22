CrimeLocalSociety

Four Arrested for Organized Fraud and Criminal Use of Personal Identification In Ocala

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Ocala Police Detectives arrested Christopher Kozlowski, 32, Chelsea Mulcahy, 33, Travis Hunter, 41, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate, 38, for organized fraud and criminal use of personal identification.
All four were taken to the Marion County jail.

OCALA, FL – On Monday, March 21, Ocala Police Detectives arrested Christopher Kozlowski, 32, Chelsea Mulcahy, 33, Travis Hunter, 41, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate, 38, for organized fraud and criminal use of personal identification.

According to authorities, Ocala Police officers responded to a hotel in southwest Ocala in regard to suspicious people next to a U-Haul truck in the parking lot. When officers arrived, Kozlowski fled but was apprehended shortly after he left. Kozlowski had in his possession several credit cards and an ID that did not belong to him.

Shelly-Shumate consented to a search and he too had multiple credit cards that belonged to several different people that he didn’t know. Shelly-Shumate also had someone else’s checkbook and he didn’t know that person either.

During this investigation, detectives learned that the fraudsters booked a room at the hotel using someone else’s name and hotel rewards. Kozlowski and Hunter booked the room online using Mulcahy’s phone. To get the room keys, Mulcahy presented an identification belonging to someone else, and Hunter presented an app showing the room purchase through someone else’s hotel reward point system, which according to authorities is equivalent to money.

Detectives say all four subjects were working together in this scheme. After the fraudulent purchase, they all went to the room and placed their belongings inside before being caught by police. Detectives contacted the victim who owned the reward points and confirmed he did not book a room nor authorized anyone to do so.

Additionally, Kozlowski was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and Shelly-Shumate was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. All four were taken to the Marion County jail.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

