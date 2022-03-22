CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Man Rips-off Woman’s Underwear And Sexually Assaults Her Right Inside Isle At Miami Walmart; Captured On Cellphone Video

By Joe Mcdermott
Jarmal Bredan Harvey
Officers arrived and placed Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami, under arrest. He was transported to the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit and charged with sexual battery. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by this defendant to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau, Sex Crimes Investigation Unit (SCIU) arrested a man that attempted to sexually assault a woman at a department store.

According to investigators, the victim was shopping at Walmart when the subject, later identified as 28 year old Jarmal B. Harvey, approached her from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her buttocks. When victim turned around to face him, Harvey pushed her to the ground, ripped off her underwear and grabbed her thighs and private areas sexually assaulting her right inside an isle. As she screamed for help two other shoppers pulled Harvey off the victim and intervened.

Officers arrived and placed Harvey under arrest. He was transported to SCIU and charged with sexual battery. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by this defendant to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.

