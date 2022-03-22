California Preschool Teacher Caught on Video Leading Students in Anti-Biden Chants – “We Want Him Out! We Want Him Out!”

Reports indicate that the video was originally recorded on February 18, prior to President’s Day, but has only recently been making the rounds on social media; it had originally been posted on a school messaging app designed to communicate with parents, but was quickly deleted before turning up a month later on Twitter.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – A southern California preschool teacher was caught on video – widely circulated on social media – leading the students in her classroom through chants critical of President Joe Biden, angering at least one of the children’s parents when she saw the footage.

In the video, an unnamed teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco can be seen asking her young charges –whose faces are blurred out – “Who’s our President?”

“Biden!” the 4-to-5 year-old children responded in unison – loudly – leading the teacher to ask “What do we want to do with him?”

“We want him out! We want him out!” the students happily yelled together.

“An Eastvale mother is furious after discovering a video showing her daughter’s preschool teacher [Turning Point Christian School- Norco] leading a political chant in which 4 & 5 y/o students were calling for President Joe Biden to leave office.”



h/t @abc7robmcmillan (facebook) pic.twitter.com/VVraf8KMba — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) March 19, 2022 A preschool teacher at a private school in Southern California led 4- and 5-year-old students in a chant calling for the ousting of President Joe Biden, leading the school to issue an apology for "any misunderstanding" caused by a video of the incident. https://t.co/iaVIgGsGdE — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 22, 2022

One parent with a student in the class in question expressed outrage over the incident, saying that she was “was just in shock” after watching the eight-second video and had complained to the school.

“The first thing she said to me when I picked her up was ‘We want him out.’ That was the great message she learned that day. Her first history lesson,” she said. “The teacher is indoctrinating her students. Everybody has a right to believe in what they want and my daughter wasn’t given that opportunity. And especially at that age, I don’t even think that she can comprehend to make an informed decision on who and what she should believe in.”

After school officials removed the video from the messaging app, they posted a message to parents, saying that the teacher’s actions did not adhere to the school’s “philosophy of honoring and respecting authority, including those in government positions.”

Reports indicate that the unnamed teacher received a talking to and was “repentant,” but it is currently unknown if she was officially disciplined in any manner.