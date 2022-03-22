EducationPoliticsSociety

California Preschool Teacher Caught on Video Leading Students in Anti-Biden Chants – “We Want Him Out! We Want Him Out!”

By Christopher Boyle
Reports indicate that the video was originally recorded on February 18, prior to President’s Day, but has only recently been making the rounds on social media; it had originally been posted on a school messaging app designed to communicate with parents, but was quickly deleted before turning up a month later on Twitter.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – A southern California preschool teacher was caught on video – widely circulated on social media – leading the students in her classroom through chants critical of President Joe Biden, angering at least one of the children’s parents when she saw the footage.

In the video, an unnamed teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco can be seen asking her young charges –whose faces are blurred out – “Who’s our President?”

“Biden!” the 4-to-5 year-old children responded in unison – loudly – leading the teacher to ask “What do we want to do with him?”

“We want him out! We want him out!” the students happily yelled together.

One parent with a student in the class in question expressed outrage over the incident, saying that she was “was just in shock” after watching the eight-second video and had complained to the school.

“The first thing she said to me when I picked her up was ‘We want him out.’ That was the great message she learned that day. Her first history lesson,” she said. “The teacher is indoctrinating her students. Everybody has a right to believe in what they want and my daughter wasn’t given that opportunity. And especially at that age, I don’t even think that she can comprehend to make an informed decision on who and what she should believe in.”

After school officials removed the video from the messaging app, they posted a message to parents, saying that the teacher’s actions did not adhere to the school’s “philosophy of honoring and respecting authority, including those in government positions.”

Reports indicate that the unnamed teacher received a talking to and was “repentant,” but it is currently unknown if she was officially disciplined in any manner.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

