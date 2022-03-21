CrimeLocalSociety

West Palm Beach Man, 23, Charged With First Degree Premeditated Murder, Robbery After Greenacres Shooting

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Lucas Torres
According to authorities, 23 year-old Lucas Torres, of West Palm Beach, was charged with first degree premeditated homicide and robbery.

GREENACRES, FL – On March 15, 2022, at approximately 11:05 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting located in the 1000 block of Waterway Village Court, in Greenacres.  Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. According to authorities, detectives did not sleep and worked tirelessly to find the suspect in the homicide and by the evening of Saturday, March 19th at approximately 9pm, 23 year-old Lucas Torres, of West Palm Beach, was identified, located, booked and charged with first degree premeditated homicide and robbery.

According to country records Torres was on probation at the time of the crime and was also charged with a violation of probation. He is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
