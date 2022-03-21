West Palm Beach Man, 23, Charged With First Degree Premeditated Murder, Robbery After Greenacres Shooting

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, 23 year-old Lucas Torres, of West Palm Beach, was charged with first degree premeditated homicide and robbery.

GREENACRES, FL – On March 15, 2022, at approximately 11:05 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting located in the 1000 block of Waterway Village Court, in Greenacres. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. According to authorities, detectives did not sleep and worked tirelessly to find the suspect in the homicide and by the evening of Saturday, March 19th at approximately 9pm, 23 year-old Lucas Torres, of West Palm Beach, was identified, located, booked and charged with first degree premeditated homicide and robbery.

According to country records Torres was on probation at the time of the crime and was also charged with a violation of probation. He is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.