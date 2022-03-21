Senator Ron Johnson Calls Secret Service “Deep State” – “Incompetent” or “Corrupt” After Missing Hunter Biden Travel Records Surface

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In light of the news that the missing three years of Hunter Biden travel records have now been located, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) trashed the U.S. Secret Service in a recent interview, referring to the agency as either being “incompetent” or “corrupt.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is trashing the U.S. Secret Service after it came to light that travel records for Hunter Biden during three of the years his father served as Vice President to Barack Obama – that the Secret Service claimed did not exist – were, in fact, discovered on the hard-drive of Hunter’s infamous laptop, the contents of which were confirmed to be real last week by The New York Times.

Johnson, along with Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), are part of an investigation into Hunter Biden’s potentially illegal dealings with foreign businesses, and had requested records for his travels from January 2009 through July 2014, the period of time during which Hunter was under Secret Service protection.

However, the agency informed the senators that they did not record any documentation for his travels – during which agents would be required to accompany him – for 2010, 2011, or 2013.

Upon being informed by the U.S. Secret Service of the lack of records for Hunter’s comings and goings during that time period, Johnson and Grassley stated “[This] raises questions, given that USSS travel records show that Hunter Biden made trips to China and other destinations around the world, including, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.”

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



However, via records recovered from Hunter Biden’s laptop – which was left in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019 and eventually turned over to the FBI by the establishment’s owner – it appears that there were indeed communications between the Secret Service and Hunter about his travels during that time period, and that the Secret Service had coordinated with the president’s son on those plans.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The potentially incriminating files on Hunter Biden’s laptop were initially revealed by The New York Post, whose reporting’s were widely condemned as “false” and “Russian disinformation” by news outlets such as The New York Times. However, last week, The Times was forced to make an about-face and admit that the evidence contained on the laptop was, in fact, real.

In light of the news that the missing three years of Hunter Biden travel records have now been located, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) trashed the U.S. Secret Service in a recent interview, with John Solomon’s Just the News, referring to the agency as either being “incompetent” or “corrupt.”

“Hunter Biden has [a record of communications]. Why didn’t the Secret Service retain it? So I can only come to two conclusions; I can make two assumptions,” he said. “Either it’s complete incompetence, or corruption. Take your pick. Either way, there’s not a good explanation.”

Johnson also claimed that a so-called “deep state” exists within the Biden Administration, consisting of unknown individuals allegedly involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy.