Lahmeyer Blasts Lankford On “Cowardly” Debate Refusal

Jackson Lahmeyer, Lead Pastor of Sheridan Christian Center in Tulsa, OK now known as Sheridan, with his wife, Kendra; they and their five children reside in Owasso, Oklahoma. Lahmeyer is an America First Agenda candidate championed by President Trump.

TULSA, OK – Republican US Senatorial candidate Jackson Lahmeyer today blasted his opponent, Senator James Lankford, for the incumbent’s refusal to debate before the Oklahoma Oil & Gas Workers Association. In an interview on Friday, Lankford referred to the invitation to debate as a “side show.”

“We face a moment of national crisis and it is the weakness of our current crop of politicians like you that have led us to this position of weakness domestically and globally,” said Lahmeyer, who is the Pastor of Sheridan Church in Tulsa in his first bid for public office.

“Your unwillingness to address the serious issues that Oklahomans and all Americans face demonstrates your lack of understanding of how the people of this country are suffering under the current Administration who you helped usher into power,” said Lahmeyer. “In short; you are a gutless coward and it is your lack of courage that is the side show.”

“As a veteran elected public official who has served the people of Oklahoma in Washington for a decade you have both an obligation and responsibility to explain and defend your record,” continued Lahmeyer.

Lahmeyer’s candidacy has been endorsed by Oklahoma Republican State Chairman John Bennett, former Trump National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn, and longtime Trump political advisor Roger Stone.

“If you want to sneak into another six years of office without having to answer for your actions in Washington, you are deluding yourself,” said Lahmeyer. “Flooding the air with television commercials to prop up your candidacy four months before the primary only demonstrates that you know the voters are onto your support for Biden, your fealty to Black Lives Matter and that you know that I am going to ask you hard questions about your documented actions when you were running Falls Creek,” said Lahmeyer. “You can run but you cannot hide.”

“Your decision to avoid debating based on our relative standings in the polls will only come back to bite you,” said the challenger. “The fact that you are splurging on dark money-funded TV commercials four months before the primary only proves that you are worried about my grassroots campaign and you have no explanation for your support of the most epic voter fraud in US history,” said Lahmeyer.

“Since you are never in Oklahoma, your distorted views are reinforced by the ‘inside-the-beltway elites’ who feed you, I suggest you speak to some actual Oklahomas regarding the results of the last election,” said the Pastor and small business man who is challenging Lankford.

“As soon as my television and radio commercials begin and people find out who you really are and what you have done, your decision to avoid debates will expose what a gutless, diminutive little coward you are,” concluded Lahmeyer.

Unlike Lankford who has raised 95% of his campaign funds from outside the Sooner State, Lahmeyer has raised over $700,000 from 6,000 individual contributors, 95% of whom reside in Oklahoma.