Illegal Alien Held Without Bond After Arrest for Cutting Throats of Bike-Riding Florida Couple

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A man identified by authorities as an illegal alien has been ordered by a judge to be held behind bars without bond after he allegedly murdered a bicycle-riding Florida couple by brutally stabbing them repeatedly and cutting their throats in Daytona Beach on March 7.

Jean Robert Macean, 32, was arrested in Orlando on March 10 in connection with the murders of Brenda Aultman, 55, and her husband Terry Aultman, 48, during Bike Week.

Macean was brought before a judge the day after his arrest, at which time he was designated an “illegal immigrant/alien” and ordered to be held without bond; he was extradited to Volusia County following booking into the Orange County Jail, where he is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Double murder suspect, Jean Macean, booked into the Volusia County jail. He will make his first court appearance tomorrow afternoon. Police say he killed Terry & Brenda Aultman as the couple rode their bicycles home from Bike Week pic.twitter.com/iFrCp8qkbO — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) March 15, 2022 Coming up @WESH 4pm, we spoke exclusively with a local woman, a waitress who realized she served the man accused of murdering a couple as they rode bicycles home March 6th. Her information, this receipt, helped lead @DaytonaBchPD to accused killer Jean Macean in #Orlando. pic.twitter.com/KjPJRZfusg — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) March 14, 2022

It is not currently known what country Macean originally hails from, nor how he managed to get into the United States. He was residing in Orlando at the time of his arrest, where authorities located him at 5316 Point Vista Circle around 11 a.m.

Jean Macean following his arrest on March 10 in Orlando, Daytona Beach Police Department

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young commented on the extreme viciousness of the murder of the Aultmans, and thanked local residents for helping police to apprehend the suspect in the horrific crime, which is believed to have been a random act of violence.

“This was one of the most brutal murders I’ve ever seen in my 20-plus years as a police officer in Daytona Beach,” Chief Young said. “We thank the entire Daytona Beach community and the communities around us for providing our detectives with over 100 tips.”

According to authorities, the Aultmans were on their bicycles heading home Sunday morning in Daytona Beach where an individual attacked them without warning near Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, slashing their throats and stabbing them numerous times. They were declared dead at the scene, where they had been found lying lifelessly next to their bikes.

Orlando man suspected of stabbing #DaytonaBeach couple during Bike Week ordered held without bail on 2 counts of first-degree murder. The prosecutor in the case said Jean Macean had an immigration hold on him but did not have information on why. pic.twitter.com/CRPN7KADqk — Patricio G. Balona (@PBalonaNJ) March 16, 2022 Jean Macean of Orlando is being held without bail in Volusia County Jail. https://t.co/8XNJdJdEV8 — Daytona Beach News-Journal (@dbnewsjournal) March 16, 2022

Brenda Aultman’s daughter Sara created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.