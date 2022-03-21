Illegal Alien Held Without Bond After Arrest for Cutting Throats of Bike-Riding Florida Couple

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A man identified by authorities as an illegal alien has been ordered by a judge to be held behind bars without bond after he allegedly murdered a bicycle-riding Florida couple by brutally stabbing them repeatedly and cutting their throats in Daytona Beach on March 7.
Jean Robert Macean, 32, was arrested in Orlando on March 10 in connection with the murders of Brenda Aultman, 55, and her husband Terry Aultman, 48, during Bike Week.
Macean was brought before a judge the day after his arrest, at which time he was designated an “illegal immigrant/alien” and ordered to be held without bond; he was extradited to Volusia County following booking into the Orange County Jail, where he is facing two counts of first-degree murder.
FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT
Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
It is not currently known what country Macean originally hails from, nor how he managed to get into the United States. He was residing in Orlando at the time of his arrest, where authorities located him at 5316 Point Vista Circle around 11 a.m.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young commented on the extreme viciousness of the murder of the Aultmans, and thanked local residents for helping police to apprehend the suspect in the horrific crime, which is believed to have been a random act of violence.
“This was one of the most brutal murders I’ve ever seen in my 20-plus years as a police officer in Daytona Beach,” Chief Young said. “We thank the entire Daytona Beach community and the communities around us for providing our detectives with over 100 tips.”
According to authorities, the Aultmans were on their bicycles heading home Sunday morning in Daytona Beach where an individual attacked them without warning near Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, slashing their throats and stabbing them numerous times. They were declared dead at the scene, where they had been found lying lifelessly next to their bikes.
Brenda Aultman’s daughter Sara created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.