GOP Rep. Darrell Issa: Dismissal of Hunter Biden Laptop Was “Election Interference,” Demands Media Investigation

On Thursday evening, Rep. Darrell Issa accused legacy media, the Democratic Party, and “Big Tech” of colluding to cover up the Hunter Biden story in an attempt to protect the campaign of Joe Biden, who was successful in his bid to oust incumbent Donald Trump from the White House in the 2020 presidential election. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) is calling for an immediate investigation into the legacy media’s alleged suppression of the infamous Hunter Biden story, saying that the act of essentially burying the bombshell story – first broken by The New York Post – amounted to interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The laptop, which was left in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019, was eventually turned over to the FBI by the establishment’s owner. A subsequent October 2020 article by The New York Post stated that the contents of the hard drive reportedly included emails, text messages, photos and financial documents showing how Hunter used his political influence in foreign business dealings, particularly with China and Ukraine.

However, The New York Post’s findings were roundly criticized and dismissed by many other legacy news outlets; The New York Times, most prominently, accused The Post of peddling “false information” and claimed that the contents of the hard drive had likely been tampered with as part of a Russian information operation to harm the election chances of Joe Biden.

In addition, many social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, directly censored any references to The Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop, branding it as “disinformation.”

However, a bombshell admission made by The New York Times last week confirmed that Hunter’s laptop – along with its sketchy and potentially illegal contents – was indeed real, reporting that federal prosecutors were using emails obtained from it in an ongoing tax evasion case against the president’s son.

Upon that revelation, GOP Rep. Darrell Issa accused legacy media, the Democratic Party, and “Big Tech” of colluding to cover up the Hunter Biden story in an attempt to protect the campaign of Joe Biden, who was successful in his bid to oust incumbent Donald Trump from the White House in the 2020 presidential election.

And with that accusation, Issa issued a tweet late last week, calling upon Congress to launch an investigation into what he claimed was “election interference.”

Tonight, I’m calling for a Congressional investigation into how big tech, mainstream media, and the Democrat industrial complex colluded to suppress the Hunter Biden scandals — and during the last days of the 2020 election. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) March 18, 2022 Told ya. https://t.co/FwVNoXIVpM — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 17, 2022

“Tonight, I’m calling for a Congressional investigation into how big tech, mainstream media, and the Democrat industrial complex colluded to suppress the Hunter Biden scandals – and during the last days of the 2020 election,” he said.

It is currently unknown if the Democrat-controlled Congress will go forward with any investigation into Issa’s allegations.

However, also reacting to the news last week, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tweeted “Told ya” along with a link to The New York Post’s reaction to the story on the Times’ confirmation.