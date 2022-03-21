Eight Rounds Fired In Riviera Beach Shooting

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL – On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, a woman was transported to a local hospital just after 12:25 a.m. after being shot in the thigh outside of a home on the 1200 Block of West 26th Street in Riviera Beach just north of W. Blue Heron Boulevard. The woman was said to be ‘responsive and communicative’ with officers at the scene.
An estimated eight rounds were fired.
According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing.