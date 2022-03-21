Eight Rounds Fired In Riviera Beach Shooting

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

An estimated eight rounds were fired. The investigation is ongoing. Photo: Riviera Beach Police Department.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL – On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, a woman was transported to a local hospital just after 12:25 a.m. after being shot in the thigh outside of a home on the 1200 Block of West 26th Street in Riviera Beach just north of W. Blue Heron Boulevard. The woman was said to be ‘responsive and communicative’ with officers at the scene.

According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing.