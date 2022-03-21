CrimeLocalSociety

Eight Rounds Fired In Riviera Beach Shooting

By Jessica Mcfadyen
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
An estimated eight rounds were fired. The investigation is ongoing. Photo: Riviera Beach Police Department.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL – On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, a woman was transported to a local hospital just after 12:25 a.m. after being shot in the thigh outside of a home on the 1200 Block of West 26th Street in Riviera Beach just north of W. Blue Heron Boulevard. The woman was said to be ‘responsive and communicative’ with officers at the scene.

An estimated eight rounds were fired.

According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing.

