Op-Ed: It’s Time For Democrat Jews to Awaken From Their Political Slumber

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





I was once there. Until I matured to read news sources other than the NYT and used the internet to truly open my eyes, I was on your side of the fence. Do some research of your own. Do some critical thinking about the path your party is taking relevant to American Jewry and Israel. The facts are all out there. File photo: Johnny Silvercloud, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – This letter goes to those of you who are still strongly affiliated with and support the Democrat Party. I was once there. Until I matured to read news sources other than the NYT and used the internet to truly open my eyes, I was on your side of the fence. But the dreadful, dangerous to this day, “Oslo Accords” of 1993, spawned by President Clinton, whereby he lauded Yasser Arafat as a man of peace, alarmed me to the point of re-thinking my party loyalties. More investigation proved the party was never a friend to the Jews. FDR and Harry Truman were open Jew haters. You know that. Read HST’s autobiography wherein he proudly states that no Jew had ever been permitted to set foot in his home. He and his wife, Bess, despised Jews. Fact.

Then you have President Jimmy Carter, whose book, “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid,” painted him as a passionate (to this day) Jew hater. He spawned the Iran of the Mullahs who continue their threats to destroy Israel on a daily basis. Throw in for good measure, Barack Obama, for whom 75%+ of Jews supported on his two presidency wins. And there has not been one Jew, to this day, who has granted me an answer to my question: “When you voted for Obama, weren’t you aware of his 20+ years as a loyal, devoted member of Rev. Wright’s fervently, Jew hating church? He referred to Wright as his uncle. Wright officiated at the Obama wedding wedding and baptized his daughters. Wright was on his Election Committee. So how could you have voted for him knowing this?” Zilch answers. Normal.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

And now you have, right in front of your eyes, Democrat lawmakers, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Corrie Bush, Ayannah Pressley, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Jamaal Bowman, Hank Johnson and Andre Carson, all of whom openly despise Jews and Israel. Johnson called us “termites.” The female members of the group known as, “The Squad,” have enormous clout. If you have time, search for the “buried” 2005 picture of the Black Congressional Caucus with Louis Farrakhan standing right next to Barack Obama. It’s there. What conclusions do you come up with?

Louis Farrakhan's ties to politicians and celebrities run deep https://t.co/plT4Us40vh pic.twitter.com/KCr3kjYpt9 — New York Post (@nypost) July 18, 2020

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Why is there a lock-step acceptance on the part of the Jewish members of the Democrat Party to their leaders’ overt anti-Jew/Israel verbiage and actions? Why didn’t the 25 Democrat Jews in the House and the 9 Jews in the Senate stand up to rebuke Congresswoman Ilahn Omar for her Jew hating remarks? She called us traitors to this country. She claimed, as Joseph Goebbels did, to start the Holocaust, that Jews are disloyal to this country and use their big bucks to control our foreign policy. Why did none of them call for her removal from her committee seats? Why the silence on their part? We must assume that silence indicates acceptance.

Do some research of your own. Do some critical thinking about the path your party is taking relevant to American Jewry and Israel. The facts are all out there. If you want to talk to me, to respond, to ask questions, please feel free to contact me. I’m available to answer any questions you have. My concern is the safety and security of the Jewish People. That’s all.