Trump Calls Joe Biden “Long Time” Criminal After Hunter Laptop Confirmed Authentic; Bill Barr Says “Definitely” Had Effect on Election

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Former President Donald Trump lambasted media outlets Thursday as also being “criminals” for suppressing the allegedly incriminating information contained on the hard drive of Hunter Biden during the 2020 election. File photo: Ringo Chiu, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – On the heels of The New York Times’ about-face admission this week that Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop was, in fact, real – after dismissing it as “false information” and part of a Russian disinformation operation – former President Donald Trump lambasted media outlets on Thursday as being “criminal” for suppressing the allegedly incriminating information contained on its hard drive during the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019, and eventually turned over to the FBI by the shop’s owner when it was allegedly discovered to have been loaded with sensitive texts, email and video which, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), potentially contains “criminal activity,” including purported evidence of how he used his political influence in foreign business dealings with countries such as China and Ukraine.

While on a private airport runway on Thursday afternoon, Trump was asked by reporters about his reaction to The Times’ confirmation that Hunter Biden’s laptop – as well as its contents – was indeed legitimate, in addition to asking the former president about his labeling of President Joe Biden’s son as a “criminal.”

“He is a criminal. He got caught, read his laptop. And you know who’s a criminal? You’re a criminal for not reporting it,” Trump said during the brief exchange. “Let me tell you something, Joe Biden is a criminal and he’s been a criminal for a long time, and you’re a criminal and the media for not reporting it.”

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

“Good luck everybody, have a good time,” Trump added.

pic.twitter.com/p4ok9XEBiI — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) March 17, 2022 IT REALLY IS WORTH YOUR TIME: I viewed EVERY file; EVERY VIDEO on the Hunter Biden laptop – Nothing But Depravity in that Biden Family https://t.co/e25yB0WLcP — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) March 18, 2022

After initially discrediting a breaking story by The New York Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop as being “unsubstantiated” – and maintaining that assertion for two years – The New York Times was forced to admit in an article on Wednesday about the investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and his international business dealings that the prosecutor’s evidence was obtained from emails “from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop” and “were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

One user on social media responded to the video saying simply, “JFK Jr knew..” including a document from the FBI Records database “The Vault” where secret service agents recorded a mailed letter to Joe Biden they believed came from John F. Kennedy, Jr.

According to a story in the Blaze, Former Attorney General Bill Barr said during an interview Thursday with “Jesse Watters” that the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop information “definitely” had an effect on the 2020 presidential election.