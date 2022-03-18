PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Trump Calls Joe Biden “Long Time” Criminal After Hunter Laptop Confirmed Authentic; Bill Barr Says “Definitely” Had Effect on Election

By Christopher Boyle
TRUMP
Former President Donald Trump lambasted media outlets Thursday as also being “criminals” for suppressing the allegedly incriminating information contained on the hard drive of Hunter Biden during the 2020 election. File photo: Ringo Chiu, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – On the heels of The New York Times’ about-face admission this week that Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop was, in fact, real – after dismissing it as “false information” and part of a Russian disinformation operation – former President Donald Trump lambasted media outlets on Thursday as being “criminal” for suppressing the allegedly incriminating information contained on its hard drive during the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019, and eventually turned over to the FBI by the shop’s owner when it was allegedly discovered to have been loaded with sensitive texts, email and video which, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), potentially contains “criminal activity,” including purported evidence of how he used his political influence in foreign business dealings with countries such as China and Ukraine.

While on a private airport runway on Thursday afternoon, Trump was asked by reporters about his reaction to The Times’ confirmation that Hunter Biden’s laptop – as well as its contents – was indeed legitimate, in addition to asking the former president about his labeling of President Joe Biden’s son as a “criminal.”

“He is a criminal. He got caught, read his laptop. And you know who’s a criminal? You’re a criminal for not reporting it,” Trump said during the brief exchange. “Let me tell you something, Joe Biden is a criminal and he’s been a criminal for a long time, and you’re a criminal and the media for not reporting it.”

“Good luck everybody, have a good time,” Trump added.

After initially discrediting a breaking story by The New York Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop as being “unsubstantiated” – and maintaining that assertion for two years – The New York Times was forced to admit in an article on Wednesday about the investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and his international business dealings that the prosecutor’s evidence was obtained from emails “from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop” and “were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

One user on social media responded to the video saying simply, “JFK Jr knew..” including a document from the FBI Records database “The Vault” where secret service agents recorded a mailed letter to Joe Biden they believed came from John F. Kennedy, Jr.

FBI Letter to Biden from JFK
https://twitter.com/ryspraypaintguy/status/1504616090327994371

According to a story in the Blaze, Former Attorney General Bill Barr said during an interview Thursday with “Jesse Watters” that the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop information “definitely” had an effect on the 2020 presidential election.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

