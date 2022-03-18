Naked Marion County Gunman Who Shot At Deputies Arrested In Alachua County; Charged With Aggravated Assault On Law Enforcement

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Daniel Garrish Robbins, 54, was arrested after shooting at deputies least four times from a window at a residence when they arrived to investigate a domestic abuse report.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Friday, March 18, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Daniel Garrish Robbins, 54, was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) after he opened fire at Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies.

According to authorities, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 10000 block of NW 215th Lane Rd in Micanopy in response to a report of a domestic disturbance. The investigation revealed that Robbins had battered a victim multiple times over the previous week. When deputies attempted to make contact with Robbins, he was outside of his residence and standing naked near a vehicle. As deputies approached him, he retreated into his home. Robbins then pointed a pistol out of a window and began to shoot at the deputies shooting at least four times. Deputies returned fire and retreated. Fortunately, no deputies were hurt by Robbins.

Robbins then fled the area and a search for him ensued. While a large contingent of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were searching the area for Robbins, detectives obtained warrant for his arrest for three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., fresh footprints were located in the search area and a K-9 began a track and located Robbins, who was still naked, in the 18200 block of SE 21st Street in Micanopy. Robbins was placed under arrest and taken to the Alachua County Jail.

Robbins will be transported to the Marion County Jail where he will be held without bond on three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and one count of Domestic Battery.