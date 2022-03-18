CrimeLocalSociety

Man Told To Pay Extra Fee For Second Bag At Fort Lauderdale Airport Threatens Staff “…By The Way, It Has a Bomb In It”

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Alin Paul Olteanu
Witnesses say Alin Paul Olteanu consolidated his two bags into one, and when asked by staff what he planned to do with the second bag, he stated, “I will leave it right there, and by the way, it has a bomb in it.” 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested for making a false bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 17, 2022. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit, at around 5 p.m., Thursday, Alin Paul Olteanu stated there was a bomb in his luggage. The statement occurred after Olteanu was told he would have to pay an extra fee for the second bag he was carrying. 

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Witnesses say the suspect consolidated his two bags into one, and when asked by staff what he planned to do with the second bag, he stated, “I will leave it right there, and by the way, it has a bomb in it.” 

Broward Sheriff’s deputies, along with Broward Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives responded to investigate. The suspect was taken into custody, and the threat was determined to be unfounded. 

Olteanu faces one count of false report bomb explosive weapon of mass destruction. The investigation continues.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Roger Stone Calls Adam Schiff “Liar, Con-Man,”…

Christopher Boyle

After Discrediting Hunter Biden’s Laptop During 2020…

Christopher Boyle

Four Disney Employees Among 108 Arrested in Florida Human…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,732