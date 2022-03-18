Man Told To Pay Extra Fee For Second Bag At Fort Lauderdale Airport Threatens Staff “…By The Way, It Has a Bomb In It”

Witnesses say Alin Paul Olteanu consolidated his two bags into one, and when asked by staff what he planned to do with the second bag, he stated, “I will leave it right there, and by the way, it has a bomb in it.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested for making a false bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 17, 2022. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit, at around 5 p.m., Thursday, Alin Paul Olteanu stated there was a bomb in his luggage. The statement occurred after Olteanu was told he would have to pay an extra fee for the second bag he was carrying.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies, along with Broward Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives responded to investigate. The suspect was taken into custody, and the threat was determined to be unfounded.

Olteanu faces one count of false report bomb explosive weapon of mass destruction. The investigation continues.