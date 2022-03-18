End of an Era: Massachusetts Gannett Newspapers Announces End of Multiple Print Editions, Now Web-Only

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In addition, Gannett – the nation’s largest newspaper publisher, has also been restructuring its existing reporter pool, pulling them from regular beats covering specific towns and instead reassigning them to cover broader topics – such as public safety or education – in the overall region. File photo: Jonathan Weiss, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOSTON, MA – Gannett – the nation’s largest newspaper publisher, owner of USA Today and many local papers throughout the country – is in the process of closing at least 19 print weekly newspapers serving communities in Eastern Massachusetts, transitioning them into an online-only model going forward.

And when it comes to the remaining print publications covering the region, Gannett will be merging another nine newspapers into just four. The move represents the ongoing end of an era– the gradual obsolescence of print media in today’s day and age.

The shuttering of the 19 weekly newspapers across Massachusetts is currently slated to take place in early May of this year, with all of the publications in question then shifting to a digital format, a move that announcements on the respective paper’s websites refer to as reaffirming their commitment to the “sustainable future of local news.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support local journalism through subscriptions and advertising,” the statements on each of the 19 sites reads.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In addition, Gannett has also been restructuring its existing reporter pool, pulling them from regular beats covering specific towns and instead reassigning them to cover broader topics – such as public safety or education – in the overall region.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

‘Looks like the apocalypse’: Gannett weekly papers across the state announce the end of print publication https://t.co/x76Hxoyn0P pic.twitter.com/hqWf8MAGJt — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) March 17, 2022 New at Media Nation: Gannett goes on a massive spree of closing and merging weekly newspapers in Eastern Mass. I've got the list. https://t.co/Vny1MiAgC2 — Dan Kennedy (@dankennedy_nu) March 17, 2022

Bernie Szachara, the president of Gannett U.S. Publishing Operations, issued a statement regarding the upcoming changes, saying that the company is undergoing a “digital transformation” in an effort to better reach their readers.

“Strategies for reaching our audiences have evolved significantly, as well as the capabilities of our enhanced digital marketing solutions,” he said. “We remain committed to the future of local journalism, and encourage our readers to continue supporting our reliable, accurate, and community-focused news sources across all of our platforms.”

However, many are calling the move on Gannett’s part a “hit on local journalism,” with Northeastern University Professor of Journalism Dan Kennedy saying that he understands the need for cost-cutting measures, but notes that the way Gannett is doing it is undermining the quality of the local coverage that they are providing.

“What they claim they’re doing, which is getting rid of the legacy costs of print while maintaining and even increasing their commitment to local coverage, I’d say is terrific,” he said. “But that’s not what they’re doing. They are eliminating print papers, even as they continue to downsize their news coverage.”

Several of the papers that are being closed have already been referred to as “zombie papers” in recent years, in that they have produced little in the way of local content.