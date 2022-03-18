Detectives Looking To ID Suspect That Stole Speakers, Amplifiers And Stereo Equipment From West Palm Beach Store

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, an unknown male entered the American Pro Sound USA store and helped himself to speakers, amplifiers and stereo equipment. The business suffered over a $2,000 loss.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for burglary to a business. According to authorities, an unknown male entered the American Pro Sound USA store and helped himself to speakers, amplifiers and stereo equipment. The business suffered over a $2,000 loss.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

This incident occurred on Friday, March 11, 2022. The American Pro Sound USA store is located within the Sunshine Flea Market at 1941 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.