Roger Stone Calls Adam Schiff “Liar, Con-Man,” Touts Female Conservative Challenger, Ronda Kennedy, for His Congressional Seat

PASADENA, CA – Republican political consultant, author, strategist, and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” Roger Stone, in a recent guest post penned for The Gateway Pundit, referred to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as “the worst congenital liar, con-man, and huckster ever elected to the US Congress” and touted a challenger for his seat in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections as being a “fiery conservative female attorney.”

Stone, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has been highly critical of Schiff in the past over both his role in the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as well as the previous investigation into alleged ties between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

“Congressman Adam Schiff is without question the worst congenital liar, con-man, and huckster ever elected to the US Congress. Schiff lies so much he has a hard time keeping his lies straight,” Stone said in his guest post. “The antics of Adam Schiff are standard operating procedure for this charlatan, who frequently makes explosive public charges readily lapped up by the media in order to generate headlines. Schiff and his enablers in the media virtually never come up with proof to back his accusations.”

After critiquing numerous instances where Stone claimed that Schiff had used lies, subterfuge, and false information – only to later be purportedly caught in the act – the conservative consultant threw his support behind a GOP contender for Schiff’s California’s 28th Congressional District seat, Ronda Baldwin Kennedy, calling her a “formidable challenger.”

“A self-made African American attorney and descendent of slaves has come forward to challenge the leaking and lying partisan Democrat, and her name is Ronda Baldwin Kennedy,” Stone said. “She is a proud Republican and dynamic no-nonsense attorney who successfully fought to keep businesses open during California’s draconian COVID-19 lockdowns. This included fighting for the rights of eateries and gun shops.”

Stone also lauded Kennedy for being “on the frontlines in the fight for election integrity” and for “her fighting spirit in defense of the United States Constitution.”

In addition, Stone also shared some of Kennedy’s personal history with his readers, calling the mother of six’s story “nothing short of absolutely remarkable.”

“Kennedy is the great-granddaughter of Wisconsin’s first black State Assemblyman, Le Roy Simmons, whom she credits for convincing her to join the Republican Party at the age of 18,” he said. “Simmons was a runaway slave who joined the Union Army as a water boy. Her great aunt started the first Black-owned bank in Wisconsin, Columbia Savings and Loans.”

“Kennedy has stated that she is Adam Schiff’s “worst nightmare” and I wholeheartedly agree,” Stone concluded. “In 2022, Californians can finally flush the Schiff.”