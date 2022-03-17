Four Disney Employees Among 108 Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Sting, Police Say

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





“Operation March Sadness 2,” was comprised of multiple law enforcement agencies and spanned for six days starting on March 8 consisting of undercover detectives making contact with suspects via the internet to arrange in-person meetups for illegal activity, focusing on human trafficking, prostitution and child predators.

POLK COUNTY, FL – Polk County authorities announced Wednesday that they had arrested 108 individuals in connection with a sting operation that targeted human trafficking and other illicit crimes; among those arrested, police say, were four employees of Disney, ranging from resort workers to IT specialists .

“Operation March Sadness 2” spanned for six days starting on March 8 and consisted of undercover detectives making contact with suspects via the internet to arrange in-person meetups for illegal activity, focusing on human trafficking, prostitution and child predators.

Once the suspect would arrive at the designated place and time, they were placed under arrest, with four of the 108 individuals apprehended during the sting being Disney employees, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference Wednesday.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Xavier Jackson, 27, worked as a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort for Walt Disney, Judd said, and allegedly sent inappropriate photos of himself and messages to an undercover detective who pretended to be a 14-year-old girl. He was charged with three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful communication.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The three others, all of whom had allegedly attempted to solicit a prostitute, were Wilkason Fidele, 24, who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant at Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland for four years; Shubham Malave, 27, who is on a visa citizenship from India and worked as a software developer for Disney; and Ralph Leese, 45, who spent nearly four years working in IT for Disney.

Xavier Jackson, 27, of Orlando, worked as a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort for Walt Disney. Wilkason Fidele, 24, of Orlando, who works at the Cosmic Restaurant at Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland for four years.

Shubham Malave, 27, who is on a visa citizenship from India and works as a software developer for Disney. Ralph Leese, 45, who has spent nearly four years working in IT for Disney.