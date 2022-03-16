UK Report Claims 9 Out of 10 COVID-19 Deaths Are Among Fully Vaccinated

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

LONDON – A new report released by the U.K. Department of Health is claiming that the number of COVID-19 related deaths in England’s population is currently rising dramatically amongst those who have been fully vaccinated and even boosted against the virus, whereas those numbers are at the same time dropping among residents who are unvaccinated.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), which publishes coronavirus reports on a regular basis, stated in their February 24 report – their most recent – that 9 out of 10 COVID-related deaths in the U.K. are among fully-vaccinated people. In addition, those who have been triple-boosted – meaning having received the initial two-shot vaccine dose and a subsequent booster shot – currently account for 4 out of 5 deaths.

The UKHSA report features a table in page 41 that breaks down the number of COVID-19 cases reported in England between January 24 and February 20 by inoculation status, and showed that the majority of cases during that time period were among those who had been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

The UKHSA report features a table in page 41 that breaks down the number of COVID-19 cases reported in England between January 24 and February 20 by inoculation status, and showed that the majority of cases during that time period were among those who had been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus. https://www.riotimesonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/UK-report-week-8-24.2.2022.pdf

Between January 24 and February 20, 1,490,464 cases of COVID-19 were officially recorded in England; 109,803 of those cases were individuals who were one-shot vaccinated, 224,505 were two-shot vaccinated, and 752,126 of those cases were individuals who were triple vaccinated. In contrast, 404,030 were unvaccinated. In addition, 303,107 of those who were diagnosed with the virus were children.

Overall, when taking into account those who tested positive for COVID-19 amongst all of the various vaccination stages, those who had received the jab made up 73 percent of cases between January 24 and February 20.

The UKHSA report offers a disclaimer with those numbers, however, stating that:

“In the context of very high vaccine coverage in the population, even with a highly effective vaccine, it is expected that a large proportion of cases, hospitalizations and deaths would occur in vaccinated individuals, simply because a larger proportion of the population are vaccinated than unvaccinated and no vaccine is 100 percent effective. This is especially true because vaccination has been prioritized in individuals who are more susceptible or more at risk of severe disease. Individuals in risk groups may also be more at risk of hospitalization or death due to non-COVID-19 causes, and thus may be hospitalized or die with COVID-19 rather than because of COVID-19.”