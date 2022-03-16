Fox News Criticized for Failing to Acknowledge Death of Ukrainian Journalist Working for Them

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, just 24 years old. was killed in an attack near Kyiv while covering the Russian invasion of the country as a local reporter for Fox News; the lion’s share of media coverage of the incident focused solely on the unfortunate fates of two others, with Fox failing to acknowledge Kuvshynova. Photo published by Oksana Romaniuk of the Institute of Mass Information.

KYIV, UKRAINE – Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova was killed in an attack near Kyiv while covering the Russian invasion of the country as a local reporter for Fox News; the attack also left Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski dead and Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall injured.

However, Fox News – and indeed, many other media outlets as well – faced criticism early on for initially failing to even mention Kuvshynova’s death when reporting on the tragic loss and injury of their American colleagues.

Kyiv native Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24, was working for Fox as a “fixer,” which is typically a local journalist hired by a foreign correspondent or a media company to help arrange a story; fixers will most often act as a translator and guide, and will help to arrange local interviews that the correspondent would not otherwise have access to.

Kuvshynova, Zakrzewski, and Hall were in the town of Horenka when the vehicle they were in was reportedly fired upon by members of the Russian military.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

This is the Ukrainian member of the @FoxNews crew. She was killed today alongside their cameraman.



Fox News doesn’t even mention her in their report.



(Photo published by Oksana Romaniuk of the Institute of Mass Information) pic.twitter.com/4MR8rp00iP — Olga Rudenko (@olya_rudenko) March 15, 2022 His Ukrainian colleague Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed as well.

Another Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was badly injured. The incident took place just northwest of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/qFOpF54Fty — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 15, 2022

The lion’s share of subsequent media coverage of the incident focused solely on the unfortunate fates of Zakrzewski and Hall, with Fox News failing to even acknowledge Kuvshynova’s existence, let alone her passing. This led to social media backlash, with many pointing out the inherent dangers that fixers often face while providing coverage of conflicts that often wouldn’t otherwise be possible, usually with little-to-no recognition in exchange.

Fox News soon rectified this extreme oversight by issuing a video report on Kuvshynova’s death, with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott quoted as saying

“Sasha was helping out teams navigate the city, gather news, and speak with sources, working around the clock. She helped to share Ukraine’s story.”

In addition, Fox producers and correspondents described Kuvshynova as “hard-working, funny, kind, and brave, which you have to be to do this kind of work.”

But despite Fox finally addressing their error in judgment, the treatment of fixers by western media companies will hopefully remain a talking point going forward in regards to their safety and recognition.