Brutal NYC Museum Stabbing Caught On Video; Suspect Led Authorities On Chase That Included Bizarre Rants Issued On Instagram Page

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Cabana is said to have become enraged while attempting to enter the MoMA at 4 p.m. on March 12 when he was told to leave because his membership had been revoked, according to officials. Cabana – as caught on surveillance video – then pulled a knife, jumped a counter, and stabbed a man and woman, both 24. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MANHATTAN, NY – A homeless man who is suspected of carrying out an unhinged stabbing spree at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) that left two wounded was located and placed under arrest by police in Philadelphia on Tuesday, as per the NYPD.

Gary Cabana, 60, had led authorities on a chase since Saturday, March 12 that included bizarre rants by the suspect issued via his (now deleted) Instagram page. He was finally apprehended at 1:35 a.m. in a Greyhound bus station; upon being confronted by Philadelphia police officers, Cabana reportedly confessed to them as he was being cuffed.

“I’m the guy you’re looking for. I had a bad day. I’m not a bad guy. I just snapped,” he said. “They just made the United States safe. I’m public enemy number one.”

Cabana is currently being held while an extradition to New York is being set up, where he will be officially charged for his alleged crimes. In addition, Philadelphia police are considering arson charges against Cabana stemming from a fire he had allegedly set at a Best Western hotel in the city earlier on Tuesday.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Cabana is said to have become enraged while attempting to enter the MoMA at 4 p.m. on March 12 when he was told to leave because his membership had been revoked, according to officials. Cabana – as caught on surveillance video – then allegedly pulled a knife, jumped a counter, and stabbed a man and woman, both 24. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MOMA ATTACK: Police say they're looking for 60-year-old Gary Cabana for yesterday's brutal attack inside the Museum of Modern Art. They say both 24-year-old victims, a woman and a man, are now in stable condition. But this is new video they released of the stabbing. pic.twitter.com/bS5eHo54LO — Hannah Kliger (@HannahKliger) March 13, 2022 CHAOTIC SCENE: Police have released shocking surveillance video of the man wanted for stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday. https://t.co/jgTawh9RVW pic.twitter.com/ADTaEx6Ll0 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 13, 2022

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, Cabana – who has no prior criminal record – had been previously banned from MoMA “due to his destructive behavior” there in the past.

The suspect later posted on Instagram regarding the attack, stating that “When they said I couldn’t go upstairs to see STARRY STARYY NIGHT EVER AGAIN I lost it.” Friends of Cabana say that they had been growing increasingly concerned over his perceived worsening mental health issues as of late.

In addition to the March 12 incident at MoMA, Cabana was also being sought by the Secret Service in connection with alleged threats made against former President Donald Trump, and after losing his job in January he was charged with criminal harassment for sending a threatening email to a woman at the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees office.