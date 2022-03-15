Surveillance Video Captures Parking Lot Shooting In Tamarac; Gunman Fled Seen In Dark-Colored Sedan

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Surveillance video shows the victim driving through the parking lot when a person wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants begins firing. The gunman is then seen entering a dark-colored sedan and fleeing the scene. Multiple people are seen standing in the parking lot when the shooting occurs. However, detectives say no injuries were reported.

TAMARAC, FL – A man was assaulted and shot at several times in the parking lot of a Tamarac business following an altercation. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit released surveillance video of the shooting in hopes of locating the individuals involved.

According to authorities, the crime occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m., Thursday, February 10, near the 6400 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. The victim told detectives he was punched in the face by an unknown male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans following a dispute. After the assault, the victim fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case or the shooter’s identity to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Tamara Encina at 954-321-4261. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.