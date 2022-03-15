Poll: Majority of U.S. Residents Say Biden Won’t Seek Reelection in 2024

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new poll released on Tuesday indicates a slim majority of U.S. residents believe President Joe Biden will not seek reelection in 2024 for a variety of reasons, including his advanced age, poor approval ratings, and his administration’s tepid response to several national issues, such as inflation.

In a Wall Street Journal poll, 52 percent of Americans – regardless of political affiliation – said they believe that Biden will not run for a second term, while 28 percent said they not only expect him to run but win a second term; 19 percent were unsure.

As for individuals who identified as Democrats, 41 percent said that Biden will try for reelection, whereas 32 percent believed he won’t, and 26 percent were unsure.

Biden has not yet officially announced whether or not he will run again in 2024 – if he won, he would be 82 years old at the start of his second term – but reports indicate that he is waiting to see what the results of the November midterm elections are before making a final decision.

Some of the comments by respondents given to the Wall Street Journal poll about Biden possibly running for a second term included “You can run for president at 35. I don’t know why we would need the president to be over 75,” and “I just don’t know. He’s getting up there. I don’t know if it’s the best step for the Democratic Party.”

If Biden does decide to run, he may find himself going head-to-head with former President Donald Trump once again, who has repeatedly dropped hints that he may seek the presidency once again in 2024. When the Wall Street Journal posed this matchup to poll-takers, 45 percent felt it would be a virtual tie, with 40 percent saying they would vote for Biden and 38 percent saying they would vote for Trump.

As for the upcoming 2022 midterms, 46 percent said they would vote for Republican candidates, 41 percent would vote for Democrats, and 13 percent were undecided or refused to answer.

The poll, which surveyed 1,500 people, was conducted between March 2 and 7 and has a plus or minus 2.5 percentage-point margin of error.