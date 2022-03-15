Op-Ed: Government Manipulated Crises Vs. Freedom

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

SPRING HILL, FL – The early religious settlers, the frontier settlers, and the later mass immigration of the 20th century all came here to escape oppression seeking greater freedom and opportunity. Freedom is the hallmark of our country. Unfortunately, today too many Americans are more willing to give up their freedoms for financial security.

During the late 1700s the founding fathers could have gone along with King George III. He would have provided security from the most powerful military in the world. Colonists could have continued to individually prosper while paying a little more protection money in the form of taxes for their security. Instead, these intelligent, dignified men chose to put themselves and their families in peril to establish a constitutional republic. After a thorough review of history, they were convinced that this form of government would maintain individual freedom and yet prosper economically. They were proven right.

The need for security would have dictated capitulation to the English empire. Instead, they chose freedom over a false, short-term decrease in the threat of repression by the most powerful military at that time. The dream of a model experiment in freedom was the impetus for the colonist’s solidarity against England and their eventual victory, not the need for security.

In both WWI and WWII, the security of the United States would have been served by remaining isolated across the Atlantic Ocean. Instead, we fought these great wars at a great cost in troops and treasure to liberate repressed people from the clutches of maniacal governments. Freedom for morally courageous people trumps selling one’s soul for false promises.

Our security has come from the American people’s willingness to stand up for the belief in themselves as self-reliant people. We did not want to be submissive to the English empire or to the European dictators or currently to our big-brother government that has the capability to know our every tiny move and thought to blackmail us into zombie compliance.

Our leaders, both republican and democrat warn us that security comes from giving up more of our freedoms. It happened in the Covid 19 epidemic with nonscientific information given about vaccines, masking, and non sensical government travel edicts. Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine has been used as another means of restricting our freedoms. This time the restriction is by means of controlling what is truly happening to influence the public perception and actions.

The NSA and other secret programs have gathered metadata to be able to put together a detailed record of each American. It invades our personal freedom, which openly violates the Bill of Rights. This personal information data gathering makes us both less free and less secure from Big Brother.

The rhetoric and slogans coming out of Washington, D.C. should frighten every patriotic citizen. Our government cannot guarantee data safeguards because it cannot even stop outside governments or any individual from hacking into our most sophisticated database. There are government agents who can be threatened or seduced by outside forces into providing secret information that our government has collected on each one of us.

Most frightening of all is that our politically One-World-Government elite leaders and high-level bureaucrats have their hands on the levers of power. They can use this power for their own political and personal benefit. This so-called security data jeopardizes our freedom, not enhances it.

Our past freedom has come from “We The People” who have been given power through our Constitution and Bill of Rights to control the inevitable abuses of big government. Our government has grown to the point of being too unwieldy to be accountable to our representatives and thus to us, the citizens.

Instead of going along with this campaign to exponentially enlarge the growth of government to “protect our security,” we must halt it NOW before it controls each and all citizen’s thoughts and actions. Through psych-ops, government-controlled media, and corporate alliance with government to control our minds, our greatest threat to our loss of freedom comes foremost from our own government, not from outside enemies.

Americans have always been the “sleeping giant” who will sacrifice their lives for their freedom from any outside attack. The real enemy today is our bloated, corrupt government, which should not be allowed to disguise its intentions under the slogan of “trading of freedom for security” to take away even more of our freedoms. The government elites want to continue to whittle down our remaining liberties until there are none left.

U.S. citizens’ standing up en-masse to remain free is the only true way of keeping a secure America.