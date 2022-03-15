Man Attempted To Lite Fort Myers Trailer On Fire, Barricades Himself Inside; Shoots Himself After Several Hour Standoff

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Sometime before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, Dunmire stopped communicating with deputies and was subsequently located in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified and launched a death investigation and determined the incident to be a suicide.

FORT MYERS, FL – At approximately 8:22 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Stockton Street in North Fort Myers in reference to a barricaded subject. Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies learned that the subject, identified as Randall Dunmire, 45, armed himself with a handgun and attempted to light his trailer on fire while inside.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

According to authorities, Dunmire ignored deputies’ pleas to exit the residence and instead, made gestures and threats of self-harm. Due to the nature of the incident, Lee County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter and called out the Special Operations Unit and Negotiations Team. This team immediately initiated dialogue with Dunmire and utilized de-escalation techniques, which lasted several hours.

Sometime before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, Dunmire stopped communicating with deputies and was subsequently located in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified and launched a death investigation and determined the incident to be a suicide.