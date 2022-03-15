4th Annual Holly Hill Arts Festival, March 26 & 27

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – On March 26 and 27, 2022, Helping Hands Thru Arts, in partnership with the City of Holly Hill, will present the 4th annual Holly Hill Arts Festival on the spacious lawn of Holly Hill’s City Hall, at 1065 Ridgewood Avenue, Holly Hill, Florida 32117 (LPGA and Ridgewood Avenue).

The juried, boutique Festival will feature fine arts and crafts from local, regional, and national artists. Enjoy the fun festival food and award-winning BBQ from Fraze’s Scratch Cookin’.

This year, the well-attended Student Art Exhibit has been expanded to include student artwork from the Rossmeyer Family Holly Hill Boys & Girls Club joining the Festival’s long-term partners the Holly Hill School K-8 and UBIC Academy K-12. We are committed to showcasing children’s art. We feel it’s a building block to learning. Each year, we have donated $1,000 to each of the two Holly Hill Schools for their Arts and Music curricula.

The family-friendly Festival is free with free convenient parking behind Holly Hill’s City Hall. Event Times: Saturday, March 26 – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday, March 27 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

For more information please visit: https://HollyHillArtsFestival.com