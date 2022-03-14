Senator Rand Paul Vows to Remove “Dictator in Chief” Anthony Fauci as Director of NIAID Calling Him “Unelected” and “Having Too Much Power”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Dr. Anthony Fauci have been regular verbal sparring partners for some time during Senate hearings over the White House’s response to the pandemic, and in a new op-ed he penned for Fox News, the Kentucky senator claimed that, due to the past two years of lockdowns and medical mandates, “lives were held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats.”



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has vowed to introduce an amendment that would remove Dr. Anthony Fauci from his position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), saying that the White House medical advisor should no longer be the “dictator in chief” when it comes to national health policies following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul and Fauci have been regular verbal sparring partners for some time during Senate hearings over the White House’s response to the pandemic, and in a new op-ed he penned for Fox News, the Kentucky senator claimed that, due to the past two years of lockdowns and medical mandates, “lives were held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats.”

“This week marks the two-year anniversary of the COVID lockdowns. I join the American people in mourning the lives lost to this virus. I also mourn those we lost to the crushing and overbearing lockdowns and mandates,” he said. “The toll of COVID doesn’t stop there. We lost more than individuals. We lost our freedoms. Our liberties. Our vibrant small town Main Streets. Our children’s growth and learning. For two years our lives were held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats.”

His new amendment, Paul stated, would ensure this would never happen again; he said this would be achieved by removing Dr. Fauci as head of NIAID and divvying up his authority among new entities.

PUBLISHER MESSAGE:

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. They also work with search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for our featured story emails and get them delivered right to your inbox.

PUBLISHER MESSAGE: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed “dictator in chief.” No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans,” he said. “To ensure that ineffective, unscientific lockdowns and mandates are never foisted on the American people ever again, I will introduce an amendment to eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and divide his power into three separate new institutes.”

Calling Fauci “an unelected bureaucrat with far too much power,” Paul said that his amendment would “create accountability and oversight” where he claimed none existed previously.

“Each of these three institutes will be led by a director who is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate for a five-year term. This will create accountability and oversight into a taxpayer-funded position that has largely abused its power and has been responsible for many failures and misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “No one person should have the sole authority to dictate science, especially when that one person wasn’t ever following the science. I’ve said that from the beginning, and I’ve been proven right over, and over, and over again. On masks, lockdowns, schools, natural immunity, all of it.”

Paul ended his op-ed by noting his proposed amendment will be up for a vote this week.