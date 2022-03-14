CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Springs Man, 20, Wanted on DUI Manslaughter Warrant from January Crash That Killed Lake Worth Woman in Greenacres

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Saul Romero-Zelaya

GREENACRES, FL – On Saturday, January 30th, 2022, a two vehicle collision took place at the intersection of Haverhill Road and Clinton Boulevard, within the city of Greenacres, where a passenger, 68 year old Lorraine Gayle, of Lake Worth was killed.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

The driver of the at fault vehicle, Saul Romero-Zelaya, 20, of Palm Springs, was later found to be intoxicated at the time of the collision and an arrest warrant for DUI Manslaughter was issued.

Anyone with information on the location of Saul Romero-Zelaya is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

PUBLISHER MESSAGE: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. They also work with search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for our featured story emails and get them delivered right to your inbox.
 
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Grant Cardone Foundation Hosts Mentoring Workshop With Teens…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan: Nothing Can Stop What Is…

Kari Lee Fournier

Broward Detectives Searching For Unknown Man Caught On…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,724