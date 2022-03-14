Palm Springs Man, 20, Wanted on DUI Manslaughter Warrant from January Crash That Killed Lake Worth Woman in Greenacres

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

GREENACRES, FL – On Saturday, January 30th, 2022, a two vehicle collision took place at the intersection of Haverhill Road and Clinton Boulevard, within the city of Greenacres, where a passenger, 68 year old Lorraine Gayle, of Lake Worth was killed.

The driver of the at fault vehicle, Saul Romero-Zelaya, 20, of Palm Springs, was later found to be intoxicated at the time of the collision and an arrest warrant for DUI Manslaughter was issued.

Anyone with information on the location of Saul Romero-Zelaya is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.