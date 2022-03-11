CrimeLocalSociety

Two Sanford Men Charged With Armed Robbery At Osteen Convenience Store; Linked To Two Other Central Florida Robberies

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Taylor Silvia, 26 and Marvin Knight, 33
Taylor Silvia, 26 and Marvin Knight, 33, were arrested after they robbed three convenience stores at gunpoint recently, including a Circle K store in Osteen, according to detectives.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Two Sanford men are in custody after they robbed three convenience stores at gunpoint recently, including a Circle K store in Osteen, according to detectives. The armed robberies occurred in mid-February – one February 11 at a Circle K in Orlando; one early February 14 at the Osteen Circle K, 320 N. State Road 415; and the third shortly after at a 7-Eleven in Sanford.

According to authorities, on February 14, Volusia sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to the Osteen robbery at 2:37 a.m., where two clerks stated that a male wearing a white hoodie, sunglasses and gloves approached the counter and pointed a silver handgun at both employees, demanding money from the cash register. The suspect told them not to “push any buttons” and not to move. He demanded three cartons of cigarettes then walked out of the store. A second suspect wearing a black hoodie and black pants stood at the door acting as a lookout and both fled on foot.

Soon after, the detectives were notified by Sanford police that a robbery had just occurred at 7-Eleven in their city by the same male suspect at 2:56 a.m. With the help of surveillance video, witnesses’ statements and investigative means, Volusia and Orange county detectives and Sanford police working together matched the two male suspects to the three robberies.

Arrested were Taylor Silvia, 26 and Marvin Knight, 33. Silvia was arrested February 14. He remains held at the Seminole County Jail on charges from all three agencies, including Volusia charges of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Knight was arrested Thursday March 10 on a Volusia charge of robbery with firearm or deadly weapon, as well as a warrant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He remains in custody at the Orange County jail.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

