Thousands Attend 15th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance Presented By Mercedes-Benz And AutoNation, Benefits Boys & Girls Club of Broward

This year, comedian and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel provided laughs during Saturday night’s Grand Gala, as racing legend Jeff Gordon and auto industry leaders were honored.

BOCA RATON, FL – The 15th Annual “Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance,” presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation returned to The Boca Raton on February 25-27, 2022. An exciting weekend of cars and stars, the event drew thousands of automotive enthusiasts and collectors from around the world. This year, comedian and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel provided laughs during Saturday night’s Grand Gala, as racing legend Jeff Gordon and auto industry leaders were honored. The weekend culminated with Sunday’s “Concours d’Elegance”—a premier celebration of automotive history, featuring hundreds of vintage, antique and exotic automobiles and motorcycles. All proceeds from the weekend benefited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Picadily Timeless Elegance Award with Collector, Guy Lewis.

Best of Show 1948 Daimler DE-36 Green Goddess Drophead Coupe with Irena Lauren, Mark Hyman and Rita Case.

Andrea Peña and Frank Peña; Ailyn Ravelo and Felix Sabates

Christy & Larry Hierholzer at Concours d’Elegance

Founded by Rita & Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group, the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is known as the world’s largest Concours owned by a charity, and fully benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, which serves more than 12,000 at-risk youth. “To date, the event has raised more than $10 million for the charity,” says Event Co-Founder Rita Case. This year’s event was Co-Chaired by Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President of AutoNation and Rita Case, President and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group.

Ferrari GT on display at the 15th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance

Francesca and Ryan Case at Concours d’Elegance

Greg Travaline and Raquel Case at Concours d’Elegance

Guests walk the field, Courtesy of Sun Sentinel via Zucker Lewis Media Group.

The Concours weekend kicked off on Friday, February 25th with a Private VIP Welcome Reception at The Boca Raton. The invitation only event was exclusive for “Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award” Winners, “Big Wheel” Members, Celebrity Guests and VIP Sponsors.

Keith and Kelly Koenig at Concours d’Elegance

Laurie Carini and Chasing Classic Cars host, Wayne Carini at Concours d’Elegance

Painter Dan Dunn, Concours d’Elegance

Rick Case Automotive Group and The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County featured during the Sunday Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance at The Boca Raton.

The Grand Gala Dinner and Auction held on Saturday, February 26th at The Boca Raton treated guests to an elegant cocktail reception, gourmet dinner and auction included a 2022 Maserati MC20, Kia V6 and a Ford Bronco plus an original Jeff Gordon NASCAR racing uniform and other one-of-a-kind experiences. During the evening, Concours’ Chairs recognized American Race Car Champion, Jeff Gordon, (Four-time NASCAR® Cup Series Champion, Three-time Daytona 500 winner and Five-time Brickyard 400 winner) and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Automotive Dealer Lilliam & Gus Machado, Founder & Owner of Gus Machado Ford of Hialeah and Kendall and Automotive Manufacturer SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, President, Kia America & Kia North America with their respective “Automotive Lifetime Achievement Awards.” The evening concluded with an exclusive performance by the always funny Howie Mandel.

Rita Case and Daniel Hostettler, President of The Boca Raton.

Sunday, February 27 marked the pinnacle of the weekend, the 15th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance. Grand Marshal, Wayne Carini, host of television’s “Chasing Classic Cars,” played a significant role in one of the world’s largest automotive events. Event guests marveled at over 200 meticulously restored cars and motorcycles from every period—some one of a kind. Guests walked the show field, as judges critiqued the masterpieces and met the owners, who competed for top prizes and national recognition.

Rita Case with NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, Concours d’Elegance

Ronald Sedley’s 1971 Ferrari (with Ted Johnson and Drew Lieberman in the car) – Future Collectibles Class

Seung Kyu (Sean) Yoon, President & CEO of KIA North America and Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

Showcars on the field at Boca Concours d’Elegance, Courtesy of Sun Sentinel via Zucker Lewis Media Group.

This year’s Concours’ paid homage to the Marque of the Year, Pre-War Chrysler & Imperial Coach Built vehicles, as well as several Features of the Year, including Chrysler & Imperial post-war models from 1946, 1957 and 1958-1975. Special Display Classes include: “30 under 30”, Tuner Cars and 1963-1967, Corvette Coupes plus other special displays. Additionally, this year’s event included Automobile Collector of the Year, Guy Lewis and Debut cars included: 1937 Horsch,1914 Sterns-Knight and 1963 Porsche 356.

The Members of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County participating in the Hagerty Youth Judging program.

View from Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance Showfield

Another View from Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance Showfield

WSVN-7 News Anchor Lynn Martinez; Jeff Gordon with Rita Case.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the tenth year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. For more information www.bgcbc.org.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated over 300 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation’s success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $28 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015. Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation’s automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.