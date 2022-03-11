Man on Felony Probation for Auto Theft Charged with Carjacking, False Imprisonment, Burglary, Grand Theft at Spring Hill Convenience Store

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

SPRING HILL, FL – On Thursday, March 10, 2022, just after 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Circle K, located at 6227 Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a male who was allegedly attempting to steal vehicles from the parking lot.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a victim who said he arrived at the Circle K in his 2021 Hyundai Elantra and parked in a parking space right in front of the store. While parking the car, he observed a male standing outside the store. When the victim exited his vehicle and entered the store, he left the vehicle running, as his adult son was sitting in the front passenger seat.

While inside the store, the suspect, later identified as Timothy Holbert, entered the Hyundai Elantra via the unlocked driver’s door and when Holbert noticed the adult male in the passenger seat, he turned to him and said, “Wanna go for a ride?” Holbert then began backing out of the parking space.

Immediately, the adult male in the passenger seat attempted to stop Holbert by trying to push him out of the vehicle which led to a physical altercation inside the vehicle, between the Holbert and the adult male passenger. During the altercation, Holbert punched the adult male in the face numerous times and attempted to wrap the seat belt around his neck. During this time, the adult male was able to shut off the vehicle.

When the driver exited the store and saw what was going on inside his vehicle, he pulled Holbert out of the vehicle at which point Holbert then ran to 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche, which was also parked in another space. This vehicle was locked and unoccupied. Holbert pulled on the driver’s door handle, in an apparent attempt to open the door using such force pulling the handle that the handle broke.

The owner of the Chevrolet Avalanche who was also inside the store observed what was happening in the parking lot and requested the store employees to call 9-1-1. He then exited the store and approached his own vehicle, at which time Holbert fled the area.

A third customer, who was also witnessing the events unfold, used his phone to record images of Holbert as he fled the area. Patrol deputies, with assistance from K-9, converged on the area to locate Holbert. Upon viewing the video on the customer’s phone, two deputies were able to positively identify Holbert, as they both had previous encounters with him.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a citizen called 9-1-1 to report a sighting of Holbert in the area of Shannon Avenue and Freeport Drive. Deputies, who were still in the area searching, immediately responded and placed Holbert in custody. Holbert did not wish to provide a statement to deputies.

Timothy James Holbert, Sr., 30 was charged with carjacking, false imprisonment, burglary, and grand theft auto. His bond was set at $57,000. Holbert was also found to be on felony probation for grand theft of a motor vehicle. his new violation of probation charge will make bond unavailable.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s office would like to thank not only the observant citizen who spotted Holbert and alerted them to his location, but also all citizens who receive alerts via the Sheriff’s App, social media platforms, nextdoor, etc., who provide tips and information. This working together keeps Hernando County a safe place to live, work, and play.