COPS: Hernando Man Calls 911 To Request Test of Meth He Purchased and Suspected Was Fake; Said He “Knew What It Should Feel Like”

Thomas Eugene Colucci, 41, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $7,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Thursday, March 2022 at approximately 7 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 1463 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill after a resident in the home called 9-1-1 to request that a deputy be dispatched to “test the methamphetamine” he had recently purchased.

Upon arrival, deputies met with Thomas Eugene Colucci, 41, who told deputies he had recently purchased methamphetamine from a male he met in a local bar, and after having used a bit of it, believed it was actually bath salts. Colucci went on to tell deputies he was an experienced drug user, having used methamphetamine in the past, and “knew what it should feel like.” Colucci produced two small baggies, each containing a white crystal-like substance, and handed them over to the deputy.

Evidently, the substance Colucci had recently purchased did not provide the expected sensation, hence the call to 9-1-1.

Colucci told deputies he wanted his methamphetamine tested, as he did not want other people to purchase “fake” methamphetamine from the individual who sold it to him. Colucci wanted deputies to “put the person in trouble” for selling dangerous drugs; however, he was unable to provide a name or any contact info for this individual.

As requested, a deputy performed a field test on a sample of the white crystal-like substance from each of the baggies. The substance from both baggies tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies placed Colucci under arrest and in the back of a patrol vehicle. After being placed under arrest, Colucci told the deputies he was having some chest pains. Colucci was then transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared by a physician.

Amusingly, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that if you, or someone you know, have doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, free of charge.