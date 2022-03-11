Deltona Man Charged In Sexual Abuse Of Young Boy; Additional Charges Possible Pending Further Investigation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Detectives say they have investigated similar allegations involving Brandon Wheeler, 29, of Deltona, in the past, but due to a lack of information and evidence, criminal charges were not possible. This week, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Wheeler’s residence, and he was taken into custody with no bond allowed.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Deltona man has been charged with sexual battery of a child, and sheriff’s detectives are asking any other potential victims to come forward. According to authorities, Brandon Wheeler, 29, of Deltona, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual battery and lewd or lascivious battery of a child. The victim, a boy under the age of 12, is not a stranger to Wheeler and had regular contact with him.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Detectives say they have investigated similar allegations involving Wheeler in the past, but due to a lack of information and evidence, criminal charges were not possible. This week, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Wheeler’s residence, and he was taken into custody with no bond allowed.

Additional charges are possible pending further investigation and digital forensics of items seized during execution of the search warrant. Anyone with information about additional potential victims is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.