Deltona Man Charged In Sexual Abuse Of Young Boy; Additional Charges Possible Pending Further Investigation

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Brandon Wheeler
Detectives say they have investigated similar allegations involving Brandon Wheeler, 29, of Deltona, in the past, but due to a lack of information and evidence, criminal charges were not possible. This week, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Wheeler’s residence, and he was taken into custody with no bond allowed.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Deltona man has been charged with sexual battery of a child, and sheriff’s detectives are asking any other potential victims to come forward. According to authorities, Brandon Wheeler, 29, of Deltona, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual battery and lewd or lascivious battery of a child. The victim, a boy under the age of 12, is not a stranger to Wheeler and had regular contact with him.

Additional charges are possible pending further investigation and digital forensics of items seized during execution of the search warrant. Anyone with information about additional potential victims is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

