COPS: Teen Had Backpack With Three Pounds Of Marijuana And Drug Paraphernalia In Vehicle Day After Fleeing Traffic Spring Hill Traffic Stop

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Stephan Vassel, 19, was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within a 1,000 feet of a church, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vassel was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $13,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Thursday, March 10-2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m., detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of a black BMW sedan for multiple traffic violations. According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle, Stephan Vassel, 19, refused to stop and sped down Lema Drive in Spring Hill. Detectives did not chase Vassel as he was driving recklessly through a residential neighborhood.

At 10:55 a.m., the same detectives observed Vassel along the shoulder of Linden Drive, just west of Mariner Boulevard. Vassel was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had jumper cables connected to another vehicle. Two individuals, Nyzarian Thompson, 18, and a juvenile were located along with Vassel.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Vassel was immediately taken into custody at the scene. Thompson and the juvenile were found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They were also arrested at the scene. During a search of Vassel’s vehicle detectives located a backpack that contained three pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Vassel was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within a 1,000 feet of a church, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vassel was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $13,000.

PUBLISHER MESSAGE:

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. They also work with search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for our featured story emails and get them delivered right to your inbox.

PUBLISHER MESSAGE: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Thompson was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,500. The juvenile was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. After processing at the detention center, he was released into the custody of his parents per the direction of the Department of Juvenile Justice.