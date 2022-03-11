CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Searching For Unknown Man Caught On Camera Attempting To Enter Weston Home At Approximately 4AM

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Broward County
WESTON, FL – Broward County Detectives are searching for an unknown subject who was caught on camera attempting to enter a home in Weston. According to authorities, home surveillance video shows that around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, a male subject enters the patio area of a victim’s residence and then attempted to open the front door of the home on Lakeview Drive in Weston. Upon realizing the front door was locked, he turns and exits, leaving the area.

Detectives urge residents to keep their home well-lit at night, secure all doors and windows and consider installing motion sensors and security cameras as an extra safety precaution.

Anyone who can identify the subject or has information is asked to contact Detective Michael Moses at (954) 626-4008. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

