Wisconsin Special Counsel Report Claims Election Voting Machines Were Wi-Fi Controlled by Facebook-Funded Consultant in Hotel

Michael Gableman, former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Special Counsel hired to investigate voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election says all of the voting machines in Green Bay were connected to a clandestine wi-fi access point controlled by Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life, which provided the city with $1.2 million to help conduct the election.

GREEN BAY, WI – According to a report released on March 1 by the office of Michael Gableman, the Special Counsel hired to investigate alleged voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, all of the voting machines in Green Bay were connected to a clandestine wi-fi access point originating from a Grand Hyatt hotel, which was under the control of one mysterious individual.

The Office of Special Council (OSC), in their report, claims that an outside political operative and lawyer from Brooklyn, New York named Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein was essentially put in charge of running Green Bay’s election in 2020.

“The OSC learned that all machines in Green Bay were ESS machines and were connected to a secret, hidden Wi-Fi access point at the Grand Hyatt hotel, which was the location used by the City of Green Bay on the day of the 2020 Presidential election,” the report says. “The OSC discovered the Wi-Fi, machines, and ballots were controlled by a single individual who was not a government employee but an agent of a special interest group operating in Wisconsin.”

It is alleged in Gableman’s report that Spitzer-Rubenstein “had access to ballots and determined which ones would be counted or not counted” on Election Day.

According to a report by the MacIver Institute, it is alleged that Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is responsible for taking control of the 2020 election out of the hands of rightful voting officials and instead installing Spitzer-Rubenstein as the individual in charge, which – if true – would be illegal.

“During a hearing on March 10, 2021, emails and testimony revealed Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich took control of the election away from the city clerk and put an outside, political operative in a key leadership role,” the MacIver Institute said. “This was done to comply with the terms of a contract with Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life, which provided the city with $1.2 million to help conduct the election.”

Despite these allegations, the Brown County District Attorney noted that his office will not investigate the purported actions of Mayor Genrich until Gableman’s investigation is over; However, Gableman – a retired state Supreme Court Justice – was expected to give his final 2020 election report in February, but announced when releasing his March 1 interim report that his investigation will instead continue “indefinitely.”