Lifeless Body Found On Rock Island Road After Fatal Hit-And-Run In Tamarac; Detectives Looking for Driver of Nissan Rogue

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Tamarac Fire Rescue responded, and Atkinson was pronounced deceased on scene. Bentley, along with four other passengers, were transported by paramedics to Holy Cross Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They were all later released. Traffic homicide detectives say speed is considered a contributing factor in this crash.
According to authorities, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 7, Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a dead person in the 4400 block of Rock Island Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies responded and located Neker Fleurosier’s lifeless body. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, March 6, sometime after 1 a.m., Fleurosier was riding his electric bicycle northbound in the designated bicycle lane within the 4400 block of Rock Island Road when the driver of a Nissan Rogue 2017-2018 of unknown color entered the bicycle lane and struck Fleurosier projecting him forward and off the roadway where he came to a final rest. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, March 6, sometime after 1 a.m., Fleurosier was riding his electric bicycle northbound in the designated bicycle lane within the 4400 block of Rock Island Road when the driver of a Nissan Rogue 2017-2018 of unknown color entered the bicycle lane and struck Fleurosier projecting him forward and off the roadway where he came to a final rest. 

Family members became concerned when Fleurosier wasn’t responding to phone calls and didn’t show up to work. On March 7, the family began searching for Fleurosier along the path he takes home from work. They found him and called law enforcement. Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded and pronounced Fleurosier deceased on scene. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sean Strzalkowski at (954) 321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

