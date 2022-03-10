Lifeless Body Found On Rock Island Road After Fatal Hit-And-Run In Tamarac; Detectives Looking for Driver of Nissan Rogue

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 7, Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a dead person in the 4400 block of Rock Island Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies responded and located Neker Fleurosier’s lifeless body.

TAMARAC, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Tamarac. According to authorities, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 7, Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a dead person in the 4400 block of Rock Island Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies responded and located Neker Fleurosier’s lifeless body.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

A preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, March 6, sometime after 1 a.m., Fleurosier was riding his electric bicycle northbound in the designated bicycle lane within the 4400 block of Rock Island Road when the driver of a Nissan Rogue 2017-2018 of unknown color entered the bicycle lane and struck Fleurosier projecting him forward and off the roadway where he came to a final rest.

Family members became concerned when Fleurosier wasn’t responding to phone calls and didn’t show up to work. On March 7, the family began searching for Fleurosier along the path he takes home from work. They found him and called law enforcement. Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded and pronounced Fleurosier deceased on scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sean Strzalkowski at (954) 321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000