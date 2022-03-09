CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Say Fort Lauderdale Teen Who Killed Mother And Son In New Years Eve Crash Was Driving Porsche 80 MPH Seconds Before Impact

By Joe Mcdermott
JONATHAN ILAN
On March 7, 2022, detectives secured a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Jonathan Yuz following the conclusion of the investigation. Yuz was located and taken into custody on March 8, 2022. He faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving causing injury and two counts of reckless driving causing property damage.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit have arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Yuz of Fort Lauderdale for his involvement in crash last in Oakland Park last December that killed two people.

According to authorities, the crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m., on New Years Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021. Investigators say Yuz was traveling eastbound in a 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S in the center thru lane on East Commercial Boulevard approaching Northeast 15th Avenue. At the same time, another adult male was traveling westbound in a 2021 BMW 330i on East Commercial Boulevard, preparing to turn south onto Northeast 15th Avenue. As the driver of the BMW turned south to cross the eastbound lanes, the Porsche struck the passenger side of the BMW in a T-bone style collision.

Detectives say the impact caused the BMW to rotate across the road and onto the sidewalk, struck a light pole on the vehicle’s driver side, and came to a final rest partially on the sidewalk and roadway. The Porsche rotated and came to a final rest across the eastbound lanes. The investigation revealed Yuz had completed an illegal U-turn two blocks prior to the crash, and that he was traveling at a speed of 80 mph a second before impact. The posted speed limit in that area is 35 mph.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded. The driver of the Porsche, the driver of the BMW and two passengers in the BMW, an adult female and juvenile male, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Detectives say the adult female passenger was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at 8:45 p.m.


On January 15, 2022, investigators were advised that the male juvenile passenger, who was airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital on January 11, 2022, had also died. On March 7, 2022, detectives secured a warrant for Yuz’s arrest following the conclusion of the investigation. Yuz was located and taken into custody on March 8, 2022. He faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving causing injury and two counts of reckless driving causing property damage.

