Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Southwest Fifth Avenue In Dania Beach

When Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting in the area of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest First Street in Dania Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Homicide Detective Stephen Hegedus at 954-321-4221. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.