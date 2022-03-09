CrimeLocalSociety

33-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Middle Of The Street In Lauderdale Lakes; Gunman And Accomplice Fled Scene

By Joe Mcdermott
shooting
After the shooting, the gunman and his accomplice fled southbound on foot, leaving the victim to die. Broward County Regional Communications received a call about the shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m. that night.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – An unidentified person fatally shot a 33-year-old man walking down the street, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim’s murder.

According to authorities, through investigative methods, investigators determined that the crime occurred around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. According to detectives, Rudolph Lee Jr., 33, of Lauderdale Lakes, was walking eastbound on Northwest 41st Street when he was shot by a male subject who was walking northbound on Northwest 39th Avenue with another male individual.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call about the shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m. that night. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded. On arrival, emergency crews located Lee Jr. and pronounced him deceased on scene.  

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting or the subjects’ identities to contact Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4242. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.


