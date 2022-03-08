School Deputy Arrests Port Orange High School Student With Loaded 9mm Handgun, Had Second Loaded Magazine With 11 Bullets

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In a TikTok video, the 16-year-old appeared to have a gun tucked into his waistband. A School Resource Deputy learned that the teen was in the school gymnasium, headed there and found him on the basketball court. Photo credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Acting on a tip about a TikTok post Tuesday morning, a school resource deputy at Atlantic High School located and arrested a student who brought a loaded gun to school. The deputy was notified around 11:40 a.m. after the TikTok video was reported to school administration. In the video, a 16-year-old appeared to have a gun tucked into his waistband. A School Resource Deputy learned that the teen was in the school gymnasium, headed there and found him on the basketball court.

According to authorities, the deputy escorted the boy to a hallway away from other students. He asked him to show his waistband area, which revealed the pistol grip visible in the front. The deputy handcuffed the boy, removed the gun and escorted him to the deputy’s office. The Sig Sauer model P365 9mm handgun contained a loaded magazine with 10 bullets. A second loaded magazine with 11 bullets along with a holster were discovered in his backpack.

Further investigation revealed that the child stole the handgun from a relative’s locked closet without permission. The relative is pressing charges for the theft. A second student who recorded and uploaded the TikTok video indicated she didn’t realize he had a gun and thought he was showing his abs when he pulled up his shirt, revealing his waistband.

The boy stated he brought the gun to campus because he had been robbed at work last week. He is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice to be held in secure detention.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised the quick actions of the deputy as well as the student who reported the video:

“This is exactly what we ask of every single person on every school campus in Volusia County: See something, say something, and help us keep our schools safe for everyone.”

The boys full name was included in the report, as well as posted on the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office social media however, it was redacted from this report by The Published Reporter editors due to his age.