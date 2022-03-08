CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Seeking To ID Two Men They Say Robbed And Shot Victim At Gas Station In North Lauderdale

By Joe Mcdermott
Broward Sheriff’s Robbery detectives released surveillance video that shows the subjects prior to committing the crime. Investigators ask anyone with information on the subjects’ identities or the circumstances surrounding this incident to contact Det. David Agusti at 954-321-4332.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives seek the public’s help identifying two men who robbed and shot a man last February. According to authorities, at approximately 10:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 2, Broward Sheriff’s robbery detectives responded to a gas station near the 7000 block of Southgate Boulevard in North Lauderdale in reference to a shooting.

On scene, detectives located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded and transported the adult male to a nearby hospital with an injury listed as not life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the gas pump area when two male subjects robbed him and then shot him from their vehicle. They fled in an unknown direction.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

