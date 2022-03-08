COPS: Suspect Wanted for Shooting-Up Unoccupied Citizen Observer Patrol Vehicle in Greenacres

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, an unknown white or Hispanic male is seen firing multiple shots into a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Community Observer Policing vehicle then fleeing on foot traveling northwest from the location.

GREENACRES, FL – On Monday, March 7th, 2022 at approximately 11:50 pm, a shooting occurred at the District 16-Greenacres Community Policing building located at 301 Swain Blvd within the city of Greenacres, FL. As seen in released surveillance video, a police say a white or Hispanic male wearing a grey shirt, dark colored shorts and dark colored shoes is seen walking south on Swain Blvd and then making a right hand turn onto 2nd Street to travel west.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Moments later, the unknown male is seen firing multiple shots into a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Community Observer Policing vehicle then fleeing on foot traveling northwest from the location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.