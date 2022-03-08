CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Suspect Wanted for Shooting-Up Unoccupied Citizen Observer Patrol Vehicle in Greenacres

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, an unknown white or Hispanic male is seen firing multiple shots into a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Community Observer Policing vehicle then fleeing on foot traveling northwest from the location.
GREENACRES, FL – On Monday, March 7th, 2022 at approximately 11:50 pm, a shooting occurred at the District 16-Greenacres Community Policing building located at 301 Swain Blvd within the city of Greenacres, FL. As seen in released surveillance video, a police say a white or Hispanic male wearing a grey shirt, dark colored shorts and dark colored shoes is seen walking south on Swain Blvd and then making a right hand turn onto 2nd Street to travel west.

Moments later, the unknown male is seen firing multiple shots into a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Community Observer Policing vehicle then fleeing on foot traveling northwest from the location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.


Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

